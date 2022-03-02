 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tyrese Maxey and James Harden Are a Perfect Match

Joel Embiid isn’t the only Sixer to benefit from Harden’s floor-warping presence

By Kevin O'Connor

Ever since James Harden joined the Philadelphia 76ers, Tyrese Maxey has looked even better than before. The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor breaks down what Harden’s addition has meant to Maxey, Joel Embiid, and the Sixers’ title chances.

