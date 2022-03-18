The New Met Gala Co-chairs, ‘The Hunger Games,’ and the Most-Hated Bachelor

For some reason, Heidi Montag is insisting on walking around snacking on raw bison heart from a plastic bag (1:00). The next Met Gala co-chairs have been announced and they are Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Lin-Manuel Miranda (11:39). This week’s Cringe Mode is The Hunger Games, in honor of its 10th anniversary (19:45). And is Clayton the most-hated Bachelor of all time (49:46)?
Hosts: Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer
Producer: Kaya McMullen
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher