The New Met Gala Co-chairs, ‘The Hunger Games,’ and the Most-Hated Bachelor

Regina King is one of the next Met Gala co-chairs

By Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer
11th Hamilton Behind The Camera Awards - Arrivals Photo by JC Olivera/FilmMagic


For some reason, Heidi Montag is insisting on walking around snacking on raw bison heart from a plastic bag (1:00). The next Met Gala co-chairs have been announced and they are Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Lin-Manuel Miranda (11:39). This week’s Cringe Mode is The Hunger Games, in honor of its 10th anniversary (19:45). And is Clayton the most-hated Bachelor of all time (49:46)?

Hosts: Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer
Producer: Kaya McMullen

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

