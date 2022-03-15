

Inspired by Matt Reeves’s The Batman, this week Dave, Joanna, and Neil debate who is Batman’s greatest antagonist (2:19). First, they need to go over the rules of the debate (3:36) and decide who gets to go first (5:27). The debate begins with opening statements (6:10) and continues with some cross examination (9:47). After thoroughly poking holes in each other’s choices, they read some listener submissions and pick one to be added to the final poll (26:41). They finish by offering closing statements (40:00) before leaving it up for you to decide. Who is Batman’s greatest antagonist?

You can vote for a winner below, on The Ringer’s Twitter, and in the Spotify app where you find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced next week!

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller

Production: Carlos Chiriboga

Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

