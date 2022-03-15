 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Who Is Batman’s Greatest Antagonist?

First, Joanna and Co. set some ground rules before diving into opening statements and cross examination. Now it’s up to you to decide.

By Joanna Robinson
Warner Bros.


Inspired by Matt Reeves’s The Batman, this week Dave, Joanna, and Neil debate who is Batman’s greatest antagonist (2:19). First, they need to go over the rules of the debate (3:36) and decide who gets to go first (5:27). The debate begins with opening statements (6:10) and continues with some cross examination (9:47). After thoroughly poking holes in each other’s choices, they read some listener submissions and pick one to be added to the final poll (26:41). They finish by offering closing statements (40:00) before leaving it up for you to decide. Who is Batman’s greatest antagonist?

You can vote for a winner below, on The Ringer’s Twitter, and in the Spotify app where you find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced next week!

Poll

Who won the greatest Batman antagonist debate?

view results
  • 0%
    Joanna: Michelle Pfeiffer’s Catwoman
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Dave: Mark Hamill’s Joker
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Neil: Tom Hardy’s Bane
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Chris (fan submission): Heath Ledger’s Joker
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Production: Carlos Chiriboga
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify

