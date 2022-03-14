 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Adam Schefter Free-Agency Drinking Game

Danny, Danny, Craig, and Ben scroll back through Schefter’s Twitter timeline to recap the latest in NFL free agency

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, and Craig Horlbeck
NFL: DEC 18 Patriots at Colts


Last year we made a drinking game and created rules based on Adam Schefter’s tweets during NFL free agency, and this year we decided to play it again. We scroll back through Schefter’s Twitter timeline and read his tweets chronologically to give our thoughts on all of the deals so far.

RULES

-Drink if Schefter has obviously copied and pasted a tweet.
-Drink every time Schefter mentions an agent.
-Drink twice if that agent is Drew Rosenhaus.
-Drink if Schefter’s writing is so poor that we have to read the tweet twice.
-Drink when he has way too many commas.
-Drink if he tweets a weird Photoshop.
-Drink if any of us has not heard of the player.
-Drink if Schefter tweets a signing while we are recording.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, and Craig Horlbeck
Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

