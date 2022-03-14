Brady-Bucs Futures, NBA Family Plays, and NCAA Tournament Bets to Make ASAP



John Jastremski and Joe House open with the news that Tom Brady is returning next season, and how that impacts the NFL MVP odds and the Bucs futures market (01:22), before speculating on where Deshaun Watson will land (05:56). Next, they give out their best NBA bets for Monday night, including their family parlay and the “PodFather Parlay” (20:49). And finally, they close it out with some of the early NCAA Tournament bets you should be getting on ASAP (26:44).

Host: John Jastremski and Joe House

Producers: Stefan Anderson and Steve Ceruti

