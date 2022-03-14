 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Brady-Bucs Futures, NBA Family Plays, and NCAA Tournament Bets to Make ASAP

JJ and House also give their family parlay and the “PodFather Parlay”

By John Jastremski and Joe House
NFC Divisional Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images


John Jastremski and Joe House open with the news that Tom Brady is returning next season, and how that impacts the NFL MVP odds and the Bucs futures market (01:22), before speculating on where Deshaun Watson will land (05:56). Next, they give out their best NBA bets for Monday night, including their family parlay and the “PodFather Parlay” (20:49). And finally, they close it out with some of the early NCAA Tournament bets you should be getting on ASAP (26:44).

Host: John Jastremski and Joe House
Producers: Stefan Anderson and Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ringer Gambling Show

The Latest

Barca Femení Retain Their Title, Plus the Good and the Grim of the Premier League

Musa and Ryan begin this week in Spain, where Barcelona Femeni retained the title with six games to go, thanks to a 5-0 win over Real Madrid

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn

F1 Drivers in ‘Drive to Survive’ Season 4, Ranked by Narrative

On Netflix’s popular reality TV series, it’s less about covering the whole story of the 2021 F1 season and more about covering the best

By Jodi Walker

Randy Orton, Riddle, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and Alpha Academy Make Triple Threat Tag Team Magic

Your top pro wrestling matches of the week

By Phil Schneider

Seven NBA Observations on the Laughable Lakers, the NBA Draft, and More

As bad as things have been in Los Angeles, the drama could be just getting started. Plus, a few thoughts on buzzy NBA prospects, Cade Cunningham’s breakout, and, yes, Poku!

By Kevin O'Connor

Why Is Tom Brady Really Coming Back? And How Will His Return Affect the Offseason?

On Sunday night, Brady announced he’s unretiring and returning to football for his 23rd season. What does this mean for him, the Buccaneers, and the rest of the NFL?

By Danny Heifetz

Every Angle of the Tom Brady Unretirement

Dannys Heifetz and Kelly discuss all of the fantasy, draft, and free agency ramifications of Brady’s announcement and much more

By Danny Heifetz and Danny Kelly