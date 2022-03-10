Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers Card Values, New Releases, and Mailbag



Mike and Jesse run through the week in NFL news as Russell Wilson and Carson Wentz were traded and Aaron Rodgers re-signed with the Packers (3:28). They discuss what each of these moves means for the card value of each player. Then they move to the NBA and discuss Jayson Tatum’s hot streak as well as the positive news surrounding Zion Williamson (17:31). Next they move to new releases (23:38) and close with mailbag questions (51:41).

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

Producer: Ronak Nair

