Kevin O’Connor breaks down why Nikola Jokic is the current front-runner for the MVP with a month to go in the season despite a crowded field of contenders. With the help of Adam Mares of DNVR Sports, he talks about how Jokic has improved offensively on his historic 2020-21 MVP season and how he’s taken great strides to improve on the defensive side of the ball.
The Utter Absurdity of Nikola Jokic
Adam Mares of DNVR Sports joins KOC to talk about Jokic’s offensive improvement on his historic 2020-21 MVP season and how he’s taken great strides to improve on the defensive side
Share this story
The Latest
Why a No-Fly Zone Over Ukraine Could Be—Literally—the Worst Idea Ever
The author and foreign policy critic Robert Wright joins the podcast to debate the pros and cons of a no-fly zone
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’s ‘E. 1999 Eternal,’ a Midwestern G-Funk Classic
Hear Shea ruminate about his nostalgia for this album, while Jinx recounts the group’s legacy of putting Cleveland on the map with this Midwestern G-Funk classic
Dave Goes to Disneyland, and a Talk With the Director of ‘Turning Red’
Topics include Dole Whip, Toronto Chinatowns, the emotions inspired by boy bands, and early 2000s nostalgia
Risers and Fallers in Danny Kelly’s NFL Mock Draft 2.0
Plus, breaking down the quarterback market after the Carson Wentz trade
‘Survivor,’ Season 42, Episode 1 With Boston Rob
Plus, Tyson, Riley, and Rob compare 39-day seasons to the current 26-day one
Thursday College Hoops Picks
JJ runs through the biggest Thursday games, looks at the games with the fishiest lines, eyes an all-Virginia parlay, and gives out his best bets for the day