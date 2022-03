Tyson and Riley are joined by Survivor legend Boston Rob to break down the first episode of the new season. They share their thoughts on the current fast-paced format, explain why going all out in the first challenge is unwise, and discuss the amulet advantage and how it can be used. Plus, they compare their 39-day seasons to the current 26-day one and close by handing out superlatives.

Hosts: Tyson Apostol and Riley McAtee

Guest: Boston Rob

Associate Producer: Mike Wargon

