Record-Breaking Card Sales, Hobby News, and Mailbag Questions

Mike and Jesse touch on some recent record-breaking card sales including Tom Brady, Jasson Dominguez, Zion Williamson, and Joe Burrow and what each sale means for the player’s market (5:59). They then run through some Contenders auto card prices (19:55), Jesse runs through the latest news stories in the hobby (26:06), Mike shares his weekly pickups (40:23), and the guys close the show with mailbag questions (50:43).
Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Producer: Ronak Nair
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts