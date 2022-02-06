Full Send: Strickland’s Streak Continues, All Eyes on Israel Adesanya, and Top Sam Alvey Moments



Sean Strickland gets another impressive win in the middleweight division, but is it enough to warrant a shot against the winner of next weekend’s title fight between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker? Ariel, Chuck, and Petesy discuss that, as well as the rest of tonight’s card. Plus, 3PAC take calls from the best damn community in all of MMA, answering questions about Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes on The Ultimate Fighter, a recent downturn in the number of women’s UFC fights, job recommendations, and much more.

Next episode: Friday, February 11 to preview UFC 271. Download the Spotify Greenroom app and join the guys live by clicking this link.

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, Petesy Carroll

Producer: Troy Farkas

