The Ringer’s Wosny Lambre breaks down the upcoming releases of the Jordan 11 “Cherry,” Union’s Nike Dunk Low release in Los Angeles, and Bad Bunny’s newest collaboration with Adidas. He also takes a look at some off-court fits from Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell, and Thanasis Antetokounmpo.
The Jordan 11 Retro Release of 2022
Wos also breaks down recent fits from Jayson Tatum and Donovan Mitchell before reacting to Bad Bunny's newest collaboration with Adidas
