‘Survivor,’ Micronesia Rewatch With Erik Reichenbach

Erik shares his thoughts on showmances and giving away his immunity necklace

By Tyson Apostol and Riley McAtee
“Survivor: Caramoan Fans VS Favorites” Finale And Reunion Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic


Tyson and Riley are joined by Erik Reichenbach to learn firsthand what was going through his head during his first season. They get his thoughts on showmances, have him break down the differences between new and returning players, and of course ask him about giving away his immunity necklace. Plus, hear if Erik would ever play again and whether he stays in touch with anyone from the show.

Hosts: Tyson Apostol and Riley McAtee
Guest: Erik Reichenbach
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon

