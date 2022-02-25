TJ Lavin on His Remarkable Career in BMX and With ‘The Challenge’

The one and only TJ Lavin joins Johnny from his studio in Las Vegas to chat about his BMX career and getting the hosting gig on The Challenge (0:40), what has changed over the course of his 17-year career on the show (35:50), his recovery from a life-threatening injury in 2010 (53:10), how he incorporates philanthropy into his daily life (1:02:50), and much more. Then TJ answers rapid-fire questions from Johnny about The Challenge and some listener questions (1:09:10).
Host: Johnny Bananas
Guest: TJ Lavin
Associate Producer: Sasha Ashall
