NBA Player Vibe Checks: Who’d You Rather Have for Five Years? Plus Actor Emile Hirsch.

Russillo and Ceruti debate which young NBA players they would rather have on their team for the next five years before Emile joins in to discuss his new movie, ‘Pursuit,’ and what it was like to work with Quentin Tarantino

By Ryen Russillo
2022 NBA All-Star Game Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images


Russillo and Ceruti begin by pitting younger NBA players against each other and debating which player they would rather have on their team for the next five years (7:00). Then, Ryen talks with actor Emile Hirsch about his new movie, Pursuit, and what it was like to work with Quentin Tarantino on Once Upon a Time in ... Hollywood (32:00). Finally, Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (59:00).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Emile Hirsch
Producers: Steve Ceruti and Mike Wargon

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS

