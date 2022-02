Amelia Wedemeyer and Juliet Litman are back to discuss episodes 6-9 of Netflix’s Love Is Blind. They examine what reality looks like for each couple as they live together in Chicago, break down Shayne and Shaina’s awkward conversation at the cast party, and recap the bachelor and bachelorette parties as everyone looks toward their upcoming nuptials.

Hosts: Amelia Wedemeyer and Juliet Litman

Producers: Devon Manze and Chelsea Stark-Jones

Subscribe: Spotify