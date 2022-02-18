 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Examining the College Basketball Futures Market and Best Bets for This Weekend

JJ is joined by SI’s Matt Ehalt to kick off the ‘Ringer Gambling Show’ coverage of college basketball

By John Jastremski
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 12 Texas at Baylor Photo by Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


JJ is joined by SI’s Matt Ehalt to kick off the Ringer Gambling Show’s coverage of college basketball. They begin by looking at the futures market and share which teams they think have the best value (3:00) before shifting their focus to this weekend’s slate of games and identifying the best matchups to wager on, including Texas–Texas Tech (15:00) and Illinois–Michigan State (21:00). Finally, they close with their best bets of the weekend (38:00).

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Matt Ehalt
Producers: Steve Ceruti and Mike Wargon

