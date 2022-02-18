Imminent Parenthood, Reality TV Relationships, and More With Leroy and Kam



Roylee and Killa Kam join Johnny in Los Angeles to talk about how they met on The Challenge and why their relationship born on reality television worked in real life when so many don’t (0:40), as well as their feelings about parenthood quickly approaching (34:40). Then the three of them chop it up about seasons past (44:17), Leroy discusses why he decided to publicly address how Camila acted toward him on Dirty 30 (1:05:09), and then Leroy and Kam answer listener questions (1:18:58).

Host: Johnny Bananas

Guests: Leroy Garrett and Kam Williams

Associate Producer: Sasha Ashall

