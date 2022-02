Tyson and Riley are joined by Natalie Bolton to discuss the twists and turns of her one and only season. She talks about the feeling of getting Erik’s immunity necklace, how she prepared to go on the show, and what the all-female alliance meant to her. Plus, she explains her jury question to Parvati and shares whether she would ever play again.

Hosts: Tyson Apostol and Riley McAtee

Guest: Natalie Bolton

Associate Producer: Mike Wargon

Subscribe: Spotify