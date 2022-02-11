‘The Challenge’ Hall of Fame: Emily Schromm



Johnny is joined this week by Emily Schromm, who in her three-season Challenge career went to three finals and won one. Her size, strength, and athleticism made her a dominant player in her seasons and led her to an unheard-of 100 percent success rate in eliminations, going 5-0. She stops by to talk about how she got discovered for the Real World, some of her favorite memories from The Challenge, and what she’s been up to since.

Host: Johnny Bananas

Guest: Emily Schromm

Associate Producer: Sasha Ashall

Subscribe: Spotify