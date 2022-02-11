 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

‘The Challenge’ Hall of Fame: Emily Schromm

Emily stops by to talk about how she got discovered for the ‘Real World,’ some of her favorite memories from ‘The Challenge,’ and what she’s been up to since

By Johnny Bananas
MTV


Johnny is joined this week by Emily Schromm, who in her three-season Challenge career went to three finals and won one. Her size, strength, and athleticism made her a dominant player in her seasons and led her to an unheard-of 100 percent success rate in eliminations, going 5-0. She stops by to talk about how she got discovered for the Real World, some of her favorite memories from The Challenge, and what she’s been up to since.

Host: Johnny Bananas
Guest: Emily Schromm
Associate Producer: Sasha Ashall

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ringer Reality TV Podcast

The Latest

Kirsten Dunst’s Oscar Nom, Brooklyn Beckham’s Cooking Show, and Kirsten Bell and Dax Shepard’s Mattress Pad

Plus, some self-care recommendations in honor of Valentine’s Day

By Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and 1 more

Finding the Right Roles in Philly and Brooklyn, and Recapping the Trade Deadline

Plus, KOC still believes the Bucks are the safe pick to win it all

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor

UFC 271 Weigh-in Show: The Middleweight Puzzle, Adesanya’s Stardom, and How Much Has Whittaker Improved?

Ariel, Chuck, and Petesy went live on Spotify Greenroom as the fighters stepped to the scales in Houston ahead of UFC 271

By Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, and 1 more
Play

How Ben Simmons Fits on the Brooklyn Nets

KOC explains why Ben Simmons benefits from being traded to the Brooklyn Nets, how he fits with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant on offense, and how he can help stabilize the Nets’ defense

By Kevin O'Connor

It’s Time to Recognize Trey Hendrickson As an Elite Pass Rusher

The Bengals defensive end has come into his own during the team’s playoff run. But his rise as a star defensive talent began years ago.

By Ben Solak

What Kind of Club Would Everton Like to Be?

The "People’s Club" of Liverpool has been trapped in a cycle of mediocrity despite a decorated history and a lot of money spent. How did we get here, and what can the hiring of Frank Lampard change going forward?

By Micah Peters