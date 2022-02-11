The Ringer’s Wosny Lambre shares info about upcoming Nike SB Dunk and Yeezy 450 releases. Then, Boston rapper Cousin Stizz joins to discuss the Celtics’ recovery this season, his favorite sneakers he’s purchased, and his new album, Just for You.
Filed under:
The New Yeezy 450, Plus Cousin Stizz on His Favorite Sneaker Buys and New Album
Wos previews upcoming sneaker releases before chatting with the Boston rapper about his album, his kicks, and the Celtics
Share this story
The Latest
What Kind of Club Would Everton Like to Be?
The "People’s Club" of Liverpool has been trapped in a cycle of mediocrity despite a decorated history and a lot of money spent. How did we get here, and what can the hiring of Frank Lampard change going forward?
Why ‘Star Wars’ Still Needs Movies
With the first season of ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ wrapped, expect a slew of additional TV ‘Star Wars’ adventures to hit Disney+ soon. But the best way for the franchise to move forward is to head back to the big screen too.
Evan McPherson Went From Baffling Draft Pick to NFL Playoff Legend
The Bengals’ decision to select a kicker in the fifth round of the 2021 draft went against both popular opinion and decades of football logic. It could go down as one of the keys to a Super Bowl run for the ages.
Super Bowl LVI Preview
Benjamin, Kaelen, and Steven discuss, dissect, and share their picks for Super Bowl LVI
Reviewing What the Queen Eats in a Day, Potato Milk, and Tasting Popular French Fries
Juliet and Jacoby also react to Eric Adams eating fish, share their thoughts on Bud Light’s new zero-carb beer, and question why Bengals fans are chugging Skyline Chili
Harden for Simmons Shows Daryl Morey Was Right
Plus, more trade deadline talk with Chris Mannix and Super Bowl Stories With Damien Woody