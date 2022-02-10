 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Knicks Silent at Trade Deadline, Football Fridays, and Super Bowl LVI Preview

Plus: Mike Golic, Braxton Berrios, and Emmanuel Sanders

By John Jastremski
New York Knicks v Golden State Warriors Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images


(01:32) — KNICKS: With no contracts or players moved at the deadline, are the Knicks headed back to the lottery?
(04:38) — SUPER BOWL: JJ previews SB LVI and gives his prediction.
(08:16) — BRAXTON BERRIOS: All-Pro Jets WR/KR joins the show to talk Zach Wilson, the Bengals, and his upcoming free agency.
(16:10) — MIKE GOLIC: Legendary radio host Mike Golic talks Joe Burrow, Tom Brady, and the future of the Jets and Giants.
(28:02) — EMMANUEL SANDERS: The Bills WR talk AFC playoffs, Brian Daboll and Josh Allen (39:24) — Old school vs. new school SB pick with Joe Benigno
(59:07) — Handicapper Art DiCesare breaks down JJ and Joe B’s picks, and offers his own plus props.
(71:28) — Yahoo Sportsbook’s Ariel Epstein talks best prop bets for the Super Bowl.


Host: John Jastremski
Guests: Joe Benigno, Art DiCesare, Ariel Epstein, Emmanuel Sanders, Mike Golic and Braxton Berrios
Producers: Stefan Anderson

