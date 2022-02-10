Knicks Silent at Trade Deadline, Football Fridays, and Super Bowl LVI Preview



(01:32) — KNICKS: With no contracts or players moved at the deadline, are the Knicks headed back to the lottery?

(04:38) — SUPER BOWL: JJ previews SB LVI and gives his prediction.

(08:16) — BRAXTON BERRIOS: All-Pro Jets WR/KR joins the show to talk Zach Wilson, the Bengals, and his upcoming free agency.

(16:10) — MIKE GOLIC: Legendary radio host Mike Golic talks Joe Burrow, Tom Brady, and the future of the Jets and Giants.

(28:02) — EMMANUEL SANDERS: The Bills WR talk AFC playoffs, Brian Daboll and Josh Allen (39:24) — Old school vs. new school SB pick with Joe Benigno

(59:07) — Handicapper Art DiCesare breaks down JJ and Joe B’s picks, and offers his own plus props.

(71:28) — Yahoo Sportsbook’s Ariel Epstein talks best prop bets for the Super Bowl.



Host: John Jastremski

Guests: Joe Benigno, Art DiCesare, Ariel Epstein, Emmanuel Sanders, Mike Golic and Braxton Berrios

Producers: Stefan Anderson

