Assemble Your Ultimate Fantasy Fellowship



This week, instead of a debate, Dave, Neil, and Joanna draft their ultimate fantasy fellowship! First, they get into the inspiration for the draft: Willow. They discuss the 1988 fantasy film and the new show on Disney+ (2:40). After that, they get into the draft, each of them picking a leader, a fighter, a magic user, and a wild card (26:55). Later, they go through some listener-submitted fellowships before picking one to be added to the poll (54:53).

After a fun draft, and some bonus points given out to Joanna for having the hottest team, the results were as follows:

Joanna:

- Leader: Aragorn from Lord of the Rings

- Fighter: Brienne of Tarth from Game of Thrones

- Magic user: Scarlet Witch from the MCU

- Wild card: Samwise Gamgee from Lord of the Rings

Dave:

- Leader: Buffy Summers from Buffy the Vampire Slayer

- Fighter: Toph from Avatar: The Last Airbender

- Magic user: Dream of the Endless from The Sandman

- Wild card: Beetlejuice from Beetlejuice

Neil:

- Leader: Galadriel from The Rings of Power

- Fighter: Hellboy from Hellboy

- Magic user: Gandalf from Lord of the Rings

- Wild card: Vhagar from House of the Dragon

Listener (Steve):

- Leader: Arwen from Lord of the Rings

- Fighter: Xena from Xena: Warrior Princess

- Magic user: Maleficent from Sleeping Beauty

- Wild card: Selene from Underworld

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller

Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

Theme Song and Other Music Credits: Devon Renaldo

