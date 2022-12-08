 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Assemble Your Ultimate Fantasy Fellowship

Dave, Neil, and Joanna draft their ultimate fantasy fellowship, later go through some listener-submitted fellowships, and more

By Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
This week, instead of a debate, Dave, Neil, and Joanna draft their ultimate fantasy fellowship! First, they get into the inspiration for the draft: Willow. They discuss the 1988 fantasy film and the new show on Disney+ (2:40). After that, they get into the draft, each of them picking a leader, a fighter, a magic user, and a wild card (26:55). Later, they go through some listener-submitted fellowships before picking one to be added to the poll (54:53).

After a fun draft, and some bonus points given out to Joanna for having the hottest team, the results were as follows:

Joanna:
- Leader: Aragorn from Lord of the Rings
- Fighter: Brienne of Tarth from Game of Thrones
- Magic user: Scarlet Witch from the MCU
- Wild card: Samwise Gamgee from Lord of the Rings

Dave:
- Leader: Buffy Summers from Buffy the Vampire Slayer
- Fighter: Toph from Avatar: The Last Airbender
- Magic user: Dream of the Endless from The Sandman
- Wild card: Beetlejuice from Beetlejuice

Neil:
- Leader: Galadriel from The Rings of Power
- Fighter: Hellboy from Hellboy
- Magic user: Gandalf from Lord of the Rings
- Wild card: Vhagar from House of the Dragon

Listener (Steve):
- Leader: Arwen from Lord of the Rings
- Fighter: Xena from Xena: Warrior Princess
- Magic user: Maleficent from Sleeping Beauty
- Wild card: Selene from Underworld

Now it’s up to you to decide! Who drafted the best fantasy fellowship? You can vote for the winner at TheRinger.com, on The Ringer’s Twitter feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced next week!

Who drafted the best fantasy fellowship?

  • 41%
    Joanna: Aragorn, Brienne, Scarlet Witch, Samwise Gamgee
    (14 votes)
  • 26%
    Dave: Buffy, Toph, Dream of the Endless, Beetlejuice
    (9 votes)
  • 26%
    Neil: Galadriel, Hellboy, Gandalf, Vhagar
    (9 votes)
  • 5%
    Listener (Steve): Arwen, Xena, Maleficent, Selene
    (2 votes)
You can send your picks for next week’s topic and a few sentences to support your pick to TrialByContent@gmail.com. You can also submit suggestions for future Trial by Content topics. Is there a great pop culture debate that you’d like us to settle? Send it on over!

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
Theme Song and Other Music Credits: Devon Renaldo

