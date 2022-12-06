 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Who’s Afraid of a Four-Day Work Week?

Juliet Schor talks about how work and the economy might be reorganized in her vision of a four-day work week

By Derek Thompson
Valencia Hosts An International Summit To Discuss The Four-day Working Day Photo By Jorge Gil/Europa Press via Getty Images


4 Day Week Global is a nonprofit organization that recently conducted a trial with 33 companies and 900 workers that replaced the typical five-day week with a four-day work week with no change in pay. After the six-month trial ended, 97 percent of employees who responded said they didn’t want to go back to five days per week, and most employers rated the overall experience 9 out of 10.

The pandemic showed us that so much about the way we work is an accident of history, solidified by familiarity and the passage of time. Maybe the office is where we should do all white-collar work. Or maybe that’s wrong. Maybe a two-day weekend is all people need to feel perfectly recharged. Or maybe that’s wrong. Maybe, in some cases, four is greater than five.

Juliet Schor is an economist at Boston College and a lead researcher on the four-day work week trial. We talked about how work and the economy might be reorganized in her vision of a four-day work week, why even employers might appreciate an extra day off, and why Americans’ relationship to work, time, and well-being needs some kind of revolution.

Host: Derek Thompson
Guest: Juliet Schor
Producer: Devon Manze

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Plain English

The Latest

Chapter 6: The Fallout

In the finale of ‘This Blew Up,’ an explosive letter sent to Clubhouse Media Group’s board of directors leads to an internal investigation

By Alyssa Bereznak

Are the Saints Tanking? Plus, the Bengals Fan Experience, Press Man Coverage vs. Tua, and More Big Takeaways From Week 13

Ben and Sheil also examine Jalen Hurts’s irreplaceable role within the Eagles’ offensive scheme

By Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia

The Best of 2022 Draft

Charles, Justin, and Logan discuss their favorite music of the year

By Charles Holmes, Justin Sayles, and 1 more

The Top Five Movies of 2022

The crew also discusses the new Sight and Sound poll

By Sean Fennessey, Amanda Dobbins, and 2 more

Week 14 NFL Power Rankings: Here Come the Bengals

A power shift is coming in the AFC after Joe Burrow and Cincinnati beat the Chiefs. How much did the Week 13 results shake up our rankings?

By Austin Gayle

25 Days of Bingemas, Day 6: ‘Menorah in the Middle’

It’s a Hanukkah yarn featuring Danny DeVito’s daughter, blogging, and a terrible fiancé named—what else?—Chad

By Jodi Walker