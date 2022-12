As we count down to the new year, Rachel Lindsay welcomes pop culture royalty and her friend Danny Pellegrino onto Morally Corrupt to recap this past year of Bravo content. Rachel and Danny discuss the franchises that did or did not deliver in 2022 (4:59), chat about their hopes for new shows in 2023 (43:56), and do some fun housewives superlatives (49:08).

Host: Rachel Lindsay

Guests: Danny Pellegrino

Producers: Devon Manze

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

