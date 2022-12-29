 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2022 Year-End Review of the Card Market, Favorite Moments, and 2023 Predictions

Mike and Jesse recap the hobby’s biggest stories over the past year

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Division Series - Houston Astros v Seattle Mariners - Game Three Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images


Mike and Jesse start the pod by discussing the biggest stories from the hobby in 2022 (01:08). They talk about Fanatics acquiring Topps, the comeback of old products, and players who made the largest impact on the market. They also touch on some of their favorite moments and past takes from the show, then see where they were right or wrong. Finally, they give a few predictions for the hobby in 2023 (44:08).

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

