The Worst Thing We Watched in 2022



In the last Trial by Content episode of the year, Dave, Neil, and Joanna hold a debate over the worst things they watched in 2022. They first discuss the unique format of this week’s listener-submission-heavy episode (1:56). Later, each of them explain their personal criteria for what makes something “the worst” (2:47). After that, they kick off a gauntlet consisting of the 15 worst things they’ve watched this year in succeeding order (6:24). Finally, they close by teasing the first Trial by Content episode of the new year (80:37).

Now it’s up to you to decide! What is the worst thing you watched in 2022? You can vote for the winner below, on The Ringer’s Twitter feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced next week!

