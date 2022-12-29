 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Worst Thing We Watched in 2022

They close the show by teasing the first ‘Trial by Content’ episode of the new year

By Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Amblin Entertainment


In the last Trial by Content episode of the year, Dave, Neil, and Joanna hold a debate over the worst things they watched in 2022. They first discuss the unique format of this week’s listener-submission-heavy episode (1:56). Later, each of them explain their personal criteria for what makes something “the worst” (2:47). After that, they kick off a gauntlet consisting of the 15 worst things they’ve watched this year in succeeding order (6:24). Finally, they close by teasing the first Trial by Content episode of the new year (80:37).

Now it’s up to you to decide! What is the worst thing you watched in 2022? You can vote for the winner below, on The Ringer’s Twitter feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced next week!

Poll

What is the worst thing you watched in 2022?

view results
  • 45%
    SJ (Listener): ‘Jurassic World Dominion’
    (52 votes)
  • 21%
    Janson (Listener): ‘Blonde’
    (25 votes)
  • 20%
    Lozy (Listener): ‘GBBO: Mexican Week’
    (24 votes)
  • 12%
    Paul (Listener): ‘Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’
    (14 votes)
115 votes total Vote Now

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Production: Kai Grady and Carlos Chiriboga
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
Theme song and other music credits: Devon Renaldo

