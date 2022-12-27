 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

PE Greatest Hits: Thompson and Klosterman Debate Why Society Got So Negative

Derek Thompson re-boosts one of the show’s most popular episodes of the year

By Derek Thompson
Late Night with Seth Meyers - Season 3 Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images


This has been an amazing year for the show, and I’m so grateful for everybody who has listened. I’m off the last two weeks of the year but I wanted to keep something in your feed over the holidays, so this week I’m re-boosting one of our most popular episodes of the year. Maybe you listened and want to listen again. Maybe you missed this one, and want to check it out. Or you’re looking at this feed for the first time and trying to figure out whether this is your kind of show. I think these episodes offer a great snapshot of what we try to do here on Plain English. Range widely across topics. Synthesize complicated ideas. Frame breaking news and big ideas in ways that you’ll remember when the show is over. And do it all relatively quickly. No BS. No filler. An espresso shot of news analysis.

In today’s episode, I talk with the author Chuck Klosterman about why society has gotten so negative, ranging from TV and film to politics and social media. Maybe the most wide-ranging conversation of the year and, in terms of online reception, probably the episode that I got the most positive feedback from … Ironically. I hope you enjoy! Happy holidays, and if you feel like giving this show a small gift, head to Spotify or Apple Podcasts and leave a five-star rating and review. It goes a long way. See you in the new year!

Host: Derek Thompson
Guest: Chuck Klosterman
Producer: Devon Manze

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Plain English

The Latest

Jamie Hayter and Hikaru Shida Battle in AJW-Inspired Main Event

Elsewhere, Carmelo Hayes and Axiom throw each other around the ring and Místico subs in for CMLL’s Gran Alternativa

By Phil Schneider

NFL Playoff Picture, Week 17 Preview, and the Red-Hot Nets

The East Coast Bias Boys also give out their best bets

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and 1 more

‘Mission: Impossible — Fallout’ With Bill Simmons, Chris Ryan, and Craig Horlbeck

Bill Simmons, Chris Ryan, and Craig Horlbeck revisit the 2018 action thriller starring Tom Cruise, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, and Henry Cavill

By Bill Simmons, Chris Ryan, and 1 more

‘His Dark Materials’ Wasn’t Perfect, but It Nailed Its Bittersweet Finale

The HBO series had mixed results over its three-season run, but the show’s conclusion is deeply satisfying for book readers and TV viewers alike

By Miles Surrey

Week 17 NFL Power Rankings: Bills and Chiefs Maintain AFC Supremacy

Our post-Christmas power rankings reveal separation between the top-tier teams and the rest of the field. But look out for the climbing Packers and Jaguars as they move solidly into contention.

By Austin Gayle

Football Things to Be Grateful for in 2022

Musa and Ryan read out over 50 submissions from listeners, containing things in football that they were grateful for in 2022

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn