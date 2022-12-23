Big Wos goes through his top ten best sneakers of 2022 featuring some of the most talked about releases, including the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1, the Air Jordan 1 “Lost & Found,” and much more!
The Top 10 Best Sneakers Released in 2022
Wos breaks down the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1, the Air Jordan 1 “Lost & Found,” and much more
