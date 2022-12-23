 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Top 10 Best Sneakers Released in 2022

Wos breaks down the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1, the Air Jordan 1 “Lost & Found,” and much more

By Wosny Lambre

Big Wos goes through his top ten best sneakers of 2022 featuring some of the most talked about releases, including the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1, the Air Jordan 1 “Lost & Found,” and much more!

Next Up In Video

The Latest

‘Potomac’ Episode 11 and ‘Salt Lake City’ Episode 12

Rachel is joined by Jodi Walker to break down the black-eye debacle from Season 3, Episode 12 of ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’

By Rachel Lindsay and Jodi Walker

The ‘Cheap Heat’ Friday Something: Kevin Owens on WWE Future, Sami Zayn, and Personal Growth. Plus, the Return of Dip!

WWE superstar Kevin Owens tells Rosenberg what makes the Usos so interesting, why Sami Zayn isn’t getting enough credit, how he envisions his pro wrestling future playing out

By Peter Rosenberg

Trump’s Taxes, Plus Aaron Rupar: Banned by Elon Musk

Van and Rachel react to the release of Donald Trump’s tax returns before welcoming journalist Aaron Rupar to discuss having his Twitter account suspended and the future of the platform

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Keep Your Shirt On at Soldier Field

Jason opens the show with what he expects to see from the Bears this weekend, before he talks with Matt Spiegel about the offseasons of the Cubs and White Sox

By Jason Goff

‘The Challenge: Ride or Dies’ Episode 11 With Nurys

Badass rookie contestant Nurys Mateo joins Johnny to talk about the multitude of love triangles she was involved in this season, her relationships with Johnny M. and Jordan, her strategy, and more

By Johnny Bananas

Holiday Weekend Betting Preview

Plus, Austin, Sharp, and House select this week’s Betting Buddy

By Austin Gayle, Warren Sharp, and 1 more