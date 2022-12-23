 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Potomac’ Episode 11 and ‘Salt Lake City’ Episode 12

Rachel is joined by Jodi Walker to break down the black-eye debacle from Season 3, Episode 12 of ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’

By Rachel Lindsay and Jodi Walker
Bravo


Rachel Lindsay and Callie Curry kick off today’s Morally Corrupt episode with a chat about the past weeks drama from Bravo-land (1:39), before moving on to discuss Season 7, Episode 11 of The Real Housewives of Potomac (12:49). Then Rachel is joined by Jodi Walker to break down the black-eye debacle from Season 3, Episode 12 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (30:13).

Host: Rachel Lindsay
Guests: Callie Curry and Jodi Walker
Producers: Devon Manze and Chelsea Stark-Jones
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ringer Reality TV Podcast

The Latest

The ‘Cheap Heat’ Friday Something: Kevin Owens on WWE Future, Sami Zayn, and Personal Growth. Plus, the Return of Dip!

WWE superstar Kevin Owens tells Rosenberg what makes the Usos so interesting, why Sami Zayn isn’t getting enough credit, how he envisions his pro wrestling future playing out

By Peter Rosenberg

Trump’s Taxes, Plus Aaron Rupar: Banned by Elon Musk

Van and Rachel react to the release of Donald Trump’s tax returns before welcoming journalist Aaron Rupar to discuss having his Twitter account suspended and the future of the platform

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Keep Your Shirt On at Soldier Field

Jason opens the show with what he expects to see from the Bears this weekend, before he talks with Matt Spiegel about the offseasons of the Cubs and White Sox

By Jason Goff

‘The Challenge: Ride or Dies’ Episode 11 With Nurys

Badass rookie contestant Nurys Mateo joins Johnny to talk about the multitude of love triangles she was involved in this season, her relationships with Johnny M. and Jordan, her strategy, and more

By Johnny Bananas

Holiday Weekend Betting Preview

Plus, Austin, Sharp, and House select this week’s Betting Buddy

By Austin Gayle, Warren Sharp, and 1 more

Week 16 Preview: Eagles-Cowboys, Seahawks-Chiefs, Bengals-Patriots

Danny, Ben, and Steven preview Week 16 starting with the NFC East Eagles-Cowboys matchup

By Danny Heifetz, Ben Solak, and 1 more