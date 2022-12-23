‘Potomac’ Episode 11 and ‘Salt Lake City’ Episode 12



Rachel Lindsay and Callie Curry kick off today’s Morally Corrupt episode with a chat about the past weeks drama from Bravo-land (1:39), before moving on to discuss Season 7, Episode 11 of The Real Housewives of Potomac (12:49). Then Rachel is joined by Jodi Walker to break down the black-eye debacle from Season 3, Episode 12 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (30:13).

Host: Rachel Lindsay

Guests: Callie Curry and Jodi Walker

Producers: Devon Manze and Chelsea Stark-Jones

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

