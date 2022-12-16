Big Wos is joined by Sean Wotherspoon, Nicholas Adler, and Brennan Russo to discuss the releases of the new Adidas Orketros and Gazelle, the high demand of vintage clothing, and their new digital collectible and wearable NFT brand, MNTGE.
Sean Wotherspoon Announces the Adidas Orketro and Gazelle Release Dates
