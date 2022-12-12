 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Playoffs Speculation and World Cup Check-in With Jason Flynn

Mike and Jesse discuss how different playoff matches might affect the card market

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Cleveland Browns v Cincinnati Bengals Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images


Mike and Jesse start with some NFL playoffs speculation, discussing how potential playoff matchups could impact the card market (6:26). After that, they are joined by Jason Flynn from Soccer Cards United to talk about the World Cup semifinals and how the tournament has impacted the market so far (28:39). Later, they get into some new releases, including 2020-21 Panini Contenders Optic Basketball, 2022 Topps Chrome Black Baseball, and 2022 Topps Triple Threads Baseball (40:48). They finish up the pod by answering your mailbag questions (52:41).

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Guest: Jason Flynn
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

