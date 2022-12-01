 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Best Picture Power Rankings: Let the Games Begin

Sean and Amanda are back with their first 2023 power rankings, then speak with Laura Poitras about her new film ‘All the Beauty and the Bloodshed’

By Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
Universal Studios


Oscar season is … here? Sean and Amanda briefly dig into the 2022 Sight and Sound poll before discussing the touching new Robert Downey Jr. family documentary Sr. (1:00). Then, they run through their first power rankings of the 2023 race, organizing all the contenders for Best Picture in their prospective order (1:08:00). Finally, Sean is joined by documentary filmmaker Laura Poitras to talk about her new film, All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (0:00).

‌Hosts: Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
Guest: Laura Poitras
Producer: Bobby Wagner

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

