Best Picture Power Rankings: Let the Games Begin



Oscar season is … here? Sean and Amanda briefly dig into the 2022 Sight and Sound poll before discussing the touching new Robert Downey Jr. family documentary Sr. (1:00). Then, they run through their first power rankings of the 2023 race, organizing all the contenders for Best Picture in their prospective order (1:08:00). Finally, Sean is joined by documentary filmmaker Laura Poitras to talk about her new film, All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (0:00).

‌Hosts: Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins

Guest: Laura Poitras

Producer: Bobby Wagner

