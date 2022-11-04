 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

America in the Age of Conspiracy: Q-Anon, JFK, Aliens, and More

Derek is joined by the hosts of ‘Stuff They Don’t Want You to Know’ to discuss conspiracy theories and how they’re affecting America today

By Derek Thompson
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-QANON Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images


Americans are unusually conspiratorial as a nation. But in the last week, we have really outdone ourselves.

The beating of Paul Pelosi—husband of the Speaker of the House—by a Q-Anon conspiracy theorist led to even more unhinged conspiracies about the media. Kanye West has been all over the news spreading nonsense theories about Jewish control of the world, and in basketball Kyrie Irving published a social media post about a book and movie that featured antisemitic tropes and questioned the Holocaust.

What makes certain conspiracy theories so successful? Why do conspiracy theories thrive in 21st century America? And aren’t some conspiracy theories ... actually true? Like, what’s the deal with aliens, and 1950s UFOs, and the assassination of JFK, and government projects on astral projection and military psychic powers? It’s all here in today’s episode, featuring the hosts of the popular podcast Stuff They Don’t Want You to Know.

Host: Derek Thompson
Guests: Noel Brown, Ben Bowlin and Matt Frederick
Producer: Devon Manze

