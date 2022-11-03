 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NFL Trade Deadline. Plus, the World Cup’s Impact on the Card Market With Jason Flynn and Enzo Patriarca.

Mike and Jesse also discuss why they’re bullish on Leaf Valiant Baseball

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images


Mike and Jesse react to this week’s NFL trades and how they will impact the card market (8:53). Then, Mike talks about why he really likes Leaf Valiant Baseball as a product (23:28). Later, Jason Flynn and Enzo Patriarca from Soccer Cards United join the show to talk about how the World Cup will affect the soccer card market (26:22) and answer some mailbag questions (45:07).

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Guests: Jason Flynn and Enzo Patriarca
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In Sports Cards Nonsense

The Latest

The Bantamweight Fights We HAVE To See, Booking for 145, and Who Should Jake Paul Fight Next? Plus, Breaking News!

The guys also discuss T.J. Dillashaw’s decision to fight while injured at UFC 280

By Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, and 1 more

Kyrie’s Statement, the Collapse of the Brooklyn Nets, and Tampering in the NBA, Plus Logan Gives Russ and the Lakers Their Flowers

Logan and Raja discuss the latest news from the Brooklyn guard

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell

Netflix vs. HBO: The TV Rivalry of the Century

Matt is joined by Felix Gillette from Bloomberg News and John Koblin from The New York Times to discuss their new book and the ongoing battle between Netflix and HBO for the future of television

By Matthew Belloni

Fred and McTominay BLOCKED Me! Plus, Why Courtois Got in My DMs | Mark Goldbridge

The return of Mark Goldbridge, in which he spills the beans on his Twitter drama with Premier League players and the boys talk everything content creation

By Ben Foster

‘Crown Jewel’ Preview, and What Colt Cabana’s AEW Return Means

The guys also discuss the AEW debut of Jeff Jarrett

By David Shoemaker and Greg Hyde

Champions League Group Stage Wraps, With Eintracht Frankfurt and Benfica Stealing the Show

Musa and Ryan also take a bit of a look-ahead to the knockout stages and talk of whether they will miss the current format when it goes away 2024

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn