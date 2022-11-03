NFL Trade Deadline. Plus, the World Cup’s Impact on the Card Market With Jason Flynn and Enzo Patriarca.

Mike and Jesse react to this week’s NFL trades and how they will impact the card market (8:53). Then, Mike talks about why he really likes Leaf Valiant Baseball as a product (23:28). Later, Jason Flynn and Enzo Patriarca from Soccer Cards United join the show to talk about how the World Cup will affect the soccer card market (26:22) and answer some mailbag questions (45:07).
Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Guests: Jason Flynn and Enzo Patriarca
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts