 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘House of the Dragon’ Season 1 Wrap-up

Dave, Neil, and Joanna also hand out the “Georgie” Awards for some of the best—and sometimes worst—parts of the season and discuss this week’s poll: What is the best episode of ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 1?

By Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
HBO/Ringer illustration


This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna discuss House of the Dragon Season 1 in full and look ahead to Season 2 (1:38). They answer some listener questions about dragons, magic, and humor in Westeros (3:13). After that, they hand out the “Georgie” Awards for some of the best—and sometimes worst—parts of the season (17:03). Later, they discuss this week’s poll: What is the best episode of House of the Dragon Season 1? (52:38) Finally, they head into The Storm, where they discuss—in book-spoiling detail—what’s to come next season and beyond (1:05:56).

Be sure to vote in this week’s poll! What is the best episode of House of the Dragon Season 1? You can vote for the winner at TheRinger.com, on The Ringer’s Twitter feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced on the next episode!

Also, you can email your thoughts on the next episode’s topic to TrialByContent@gmail.com.

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Trial By Content

The Latest

‘Ted Lasso’

Rob Mahoney shares his opinion on the popular show ‘Ted Lasso’

By Rob Mahoney, Charles Holmes, and 2 more

World Series Reset! Phillies Get No-Hit, Look to Rebound in Game 5

Sheil is joined by CBS3’s Pat Gallen to break down the loss and look ahead to Game 5 and the rest of the series

By Sheil Kapadia

‘Survivor’ Season 43, Episode 7

The hosts discuss the passive playmaking from this year’s group, the lack of secret-keeping, and gut vs. strategy in the show

By Tyson Apostol and Riley McAtee

Eagles-Texans Preview and CFB Picks for Week 10

Austin, Raheem, and Rodger talk about their favorite college football and NFL spreads, picks, and totals for the weekend

By Austin Gayle, Raheem Palmer, and 1 more

From Chopped Cheese to Chengdu, With Ghetto Gastro

Plus, talking Dave’s lost cookbook collection, Clive Cussler, Thomas Kinkade, Comic-Con for food nerds, and the pan-African pantry

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

This Is Patrick Mahomes’s Most Impressive Season

The Ringer’s Austin Gayle tells Nora why 2022-23 has been Patrick Mahomes’s best season yet

By Nora Princiotti and Austin Gayle