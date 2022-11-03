‘House of the Dragon’ Season 1 Wrap-up



This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna discuss House of the Dragon Season 1 in full and look ahead to Season 2 (1:38). They answer some listener questions about dragons, magic, and humor in Westeros (3:13). After that, they hand out the “Georgie” Awards for some of the best—and sometimes worst—parts of the season (17:03). Later, they discuss this week’s poll: What is the best episode of House of the Dragon Season 1? (52:38) Finally, they head into The Storm, where they discuss—in book-spoiling detail—what’s to come next season and beyond (1:05:56).

Be sure to vote in this week’s poll! What is the best episode of House of the Dragon Season 1? You can vote for the winner at TheRinger.com, on The Ringer’s Twitter feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced on the next episode!

Also, you can email your thoughts on the next episode’s topic to TrialByContent@gmail.com.

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller

Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

