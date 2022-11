Mike and Jesse start the pod by tempering fears that the card market will tank (01:40). Then, they react to Week 11 of the NFL season, and how the pricing for players like Justin Jefferson, Daniel Jones, and Christian Watson has been affected (07:10). Jesse then asks Mike which NFL rookie cards have upside or are at risk of being oversold (20:39). Finally, they answer your mailbag questions (29:33).

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

Producer: Eduardo Ocampo