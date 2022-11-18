We Interview Real Housewife Lisa Barlow! Plus, ‘Potomac’ Episode 6 and ‘Salt Lake City’ Episode 8.



Rachel kicks off this week’s Morally Corrupt with a chat about the Bravo news of the week with Juliet Litman (1:10). Then, Rachel welcomes on Callie Curry to discuss Season 7, Episode 6 of The Real Housewives of Potomac (13:22), followed by Jodi Walker to break down Season 3, Episode 8 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (37:43). Finally, Jodi Walker interviews Salt Lake City housewife Lisa Barlow about this current season and more (58:30)!

Host: Rachel Lindsay

Guests: Callie Curry and Jodi Walker

Producers: Devon Manze and Chelsea Stark-Jones

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

