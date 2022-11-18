 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Why Tua Is Playing Amazing, and Why It Won’t Last

Tua is playing at an MVP level this year, but the recent history of Shanahan-style offenses suggest it won’t last

By Ben Solak

The Ringer’s Ben Solak breaks down Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins offense, how Tua is performing at an MVP level this season, and how it won’t last in seasons to come as we’ve seen this before in a Shanahan-style offense.

Next Up In Video

The Latest

NFL Week 11 Picks and the Best Way to Fix College Football’s Playoffs With Austin Gayle, Plus a World Cup Preview With Ryan O’Hanlon

Kevin and Ryan talk about who the World Cup favorites are, how the U.S. could fare in the tournament, and whether Lionel Messi can really win the World Cup for the first time

By Kevin Clark and Austin Gayle

Chris Long Returns! Plus: Van Lathan on LSU, Twitter Apocalypse, Life Advice, and a World Cup Preview With Steve Ceruti

Plus, Ryen and Chris discuss the Packers’ loss to the Titans, what makes Mike Vrabel special, the top three current head coaches Ryen and Chris would want to play for, the Eagles’ first loss of the season, and the Rams’ despair

By Ryen Russillo, Van Lathan, and 1 more

The Night Everyone Thought Twitter Was Going to Die

David and Bryan talk about the reaction to the potential end of the social media site, how the conversation has evolved, and the Musk of it all

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker

The FTX Crypto Scandal Explainer Dictionary

How did Sam Bankman-Fried become the most disgraced figure in finance? What factors led to the FTX implosion? And how does this story involve Larry David, Tom Brady, and Anthony Scaramucci? Here’s what you need to know.

By Katie Baker
Play

Fivio Foreign on Rapping With Eli Manning and Being a Brooklyn Nets Fan

Big Wos is joined by rapper Fivio Foreign to discuss fashion, the death of fellow rapper Takeoff, sharing the mic with Eli Manning in the studio, and much more. Fivio Foreign also breaks down some off-court fits from Josh Richardson, Dillon Brooks, Bismack Biyombo, and Karl-Anthony Towns.

By Wosny Lambre

Best Bets for Week 11! Plus, Teaser Legs and Trends.

Sharp and House also select the Betting Buddy of the Week

By Warren Sharp and Joe House