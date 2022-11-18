The Ringer’s Ben Solak breaks down Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins offense, how Tua is performing at an MVP level this season, and how it won’t last in seasons to come as we’ve seen this before in a Shanahan-style offense.
Why Tua Is Playing Amazing, and Why It Won’t Last
Tua is playing at an MVP level this year, but the recent history of Shanahan-style offenses suggest it won’t last
