

This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna debate what is the most important Marvel movie. But first, they discuss Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in spoiler-filled detail (3:09). Later, they warm up for the debate with some further Marvel movie discussion and pre-trial dismissals (35:32). After that, they present their choices for the most important Marvel movie (54:27) and read some listener submissions before picking one to be added to the poll (1:07:14).

Now it’s up to you to decide! What is the most important Marvel movie? You can vote for the winner below, on The Ringer’s Twitter feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced next week!

Poll What is the most important Marvel movie? Da7e: ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’

Joanna: ‘Black Panther’

Neil: ‘Iron Man’

Listener (Caroline): ‘Avengers: Endgame’ vote view results 6% Da7e: ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ (2 votes)

9% Joanna: ‘Black Panther’ (3 votes)

62% Neil: ‘Iron Man’ (20 votes)

21% Listener (Caroline): ‘Avengers: Endgame’ (7 votes) 32 votes total Vote Now

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller

Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

Theme song and other music credits: Devon Renaldo

