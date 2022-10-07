 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘The Rings of Power’ Episode 7 Deep Dive

Joanna and Mallory discuss Season 1, Episode 7 of ‘The RIngs of Power’

By Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin


Joanna and Mal are back in Middle-earth to talk about the penultimate episode in Season 1 of The Rings of Power. They start by discussing their overall impressions of the episode (7:43). Then, they go for a Helm’s-Deep deep dive into the episode to break down all the details and character moments in every story line (11:59). Later, they discuss their theories about what’s in store for the finale (2:02:22). Finally, they take a dip in the Forbidden Pool and analyze Prince Durin, looking ahead to what potential book spoilers might mean for his character arc (2:11:18).

If you would like to email Mal and Joanna about the show, you can reach them at hobbitsanddragons@gmail.com.

Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Addition Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

