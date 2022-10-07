‘The Rings of Power’ Episode 7 Deep Dive



Joanna and Mal are back in Middle-earth to talk about the penultimate episode in Season 1 of The Rings of Power. They start by discussing their overall impressions of the episode (7:43). Then, they go for a Helm’s-Deep deep dive into the episode to break down all the details and character moments in every story line (11:59). Later, they discuss their theories about what’s in store for the finale (2:02:22). Finally, they take a dip in the Forbidden Pool and analyze Prince Durin, looking ahead to what potential book spoilers might mean for his character arc (2:11:18).

Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin

Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Social: Jomi Adeniran

Addition Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

