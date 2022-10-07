Cannabis-Infused Onion Crisps, a 17-Foot Cheeto Statue, and Ranking Hostess Snacks



This week, Juliet and Jacoby discuss honey made in a cemetery, rejoice at the return of samples in grocery stores, and question Martha Stewart’s many brand collaborations. For this week’s Taste Test, they rank a flight of Hostess snacks, and then close the show by sharing their Personal Food News.

Do you have Personal Food News? We want to hear from you! Email ListenerFoodNews@gmail.com for a chance to have your news shared on the show.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby

Producers: Mike Wargon

Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

