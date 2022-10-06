 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Influencer of the Year Award and Industry Summit Recap

Plus, Nick Swisher on Every Kid Sports and his connection to card collecting

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Photo by Lucas Stevenson/MLB Photos via Getty Images


Mike and Jesse start things off by discussing their Influencer of the Year award win at the Industry Summit in Las Vegas and some of the breaking news happening in and around the hobby circles. They are then joined by former pro baseball great Nick Swisher to talk about the Every Kid Sports charity program, his connection to baseball card collecting, and his current feelings about MLB (24:06). They end the pod by answering some of your mailbag questions (43:19).

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Guest: Nick Swisher
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In Sports Cards Nonsense

The Latest

The Five Ingredients Needed for a Pats Win on Sunday

Plus, the Lions’ play-by-play voice Dan Miller on Matt Patricia and the Lions’ season

By Brian Barrett

The Alien from France, Plus Million-Dollar Picks, Bad QBs, and the Sneaky-Scary Niners With Peter Schrager and Ben Solak

The guys also talk bad QB play, the Rams’ slump, and San Francisco’s impressive defense

By Bill Simmons and Ben Solak

TJ Lavin on ‘The Challenge: Untold History’ Docuseries

Johnny Bananas and TJ discuss the background of the show and previously unseen footage from the past 24 years of production

By Johnny Bananas

‘She-Hulk’ Episode 8 Reactions

Ben and Daniel discuss Daredevil’s official MCU debut, the romantic spark between Jen and Matt Murdock, and LeapFrog

By Ben Lindbergh and Daniel Chin

Kevin Holland’s Shocking Super-Duper Return, Bo Nickal’s Budding Superstardom, and Uriah Hall vs. … Le’Veon Bell?

Plus, the guys discuss the significance of Aspen Ladd signing with PFL and this weekend’s Glory Kickboxing fight between legends Alistair Overeem and Badr Hari

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and 1 more

Phillies Playoff Preview Special: It’s a Red October!

Dan McQuade of Defector.com joins Sheil to reminisce about the good ole days when the Phillies had their postseason runs in the ’90s and 2000s and discuss whether this current team can make a run even after the team’s 11-year playoff absence came to an end

By Sheil Kapadia