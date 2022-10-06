‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 7 Discussion and Thoughts



This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna discuss House of the Dragon Episode 7, “Driftmark.” They start by talking through their overall thoughts on the episode (2:17). Then, they discuss the lighting controversy and the TV settings you should use to have the best viewing experience (15:44). Later, they answer some listener questions (28:18) before talking about this week’s poll: How would you fake your death in Westeros? (57:53) After making their choices for the poll and giving out some other awards (1:05:49), they head into The Storm, where they discuss the episode and what’s to come in full, book-spoiling detail (1:14:37).

Be sure to vote in this week’s poll! How would you fake your death in Westeros? You can vote for the winner at TheRinger.com, on The Ringer’s Twitter feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced next week! Also, send your House of the Dragon questions to TrialByContent@gmail.com.

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller

Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

