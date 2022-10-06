 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bill Simmons on Aaron Judge, How Baseball Ruined Itself, and the Joy of Debating Sports Records

Derek Thompson and Bill Simmons talk about MLB history, the joy of debating records, how baseball ruined itself, and who’s really baseball’s home run king

By Derek Thompson and Bill Simmons
New York Yankees v Texas Rangers - Game Two Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images


This week, the Yankees’ Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run of the season, and it’s triggered a ferocious debate that has a lot of people very worked up over a deceptively simple question: Who is baseball’s home run king?

In 2001, Barry Bonds hit 73 home runs. In 2022, Judge hit 62 home runs. Seventy-three is more than 62. Those are facts.

But Barry Bonds used steroids. Other sports, like cycling, have stripped athletes of records and championships if they’re caught doping. Lance Armstrong won seven Tour de France titles but was stripped of all of them. So, what do we do about Bonds and his fellow dopers, like Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa? Do we consider their records illegitimate? If so, Aaron Judge is the single-season home run king. Or do we say, you can’t just selectively erase history? In which case, Judge doesn’t have any major record. He’s just a big, tall guy who had a very nice season.

You might think: OK, who cares what words we use to talk about baseball? The answer is: I care! There was a period in my life when debating baseball stats and baseball history was literally my favorite activity in the world. My identity as a fifth grader was being the baseball stats guy. And also, a lot of people care. This debate over who is the legitimate single-season home run king has been hands down the most fun baseball discourse I can remember in maybe 20 years.

Today’s guest is Bill Simmons. We talk about MLB history, the joy of debating records, how baseball ruined itself, and who’s really baseball’s home run king.

Host: Derek Thompson
Guest: Bill Simmons
Producer: Devon Manze

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Plain English

The Latest

Play

Geno Smith Is Better for the Seahawks Than Russ

Plus, Ben explains how the Colts franchise is in a bad spot and why that has caused a disappointing start to their season

By Ben Solak

‘Survivor’ Season 43, Episode 3

Tyson and Riley are joined by Gervase Peterson—a member of the inaugural season of ‘Survivor’—to talk about the pros and cons of the "Beware Advantage," the Vesi tribe’s struggles, and what they think of Season 43 so far

By Tyson Apostol and Riley McAtee

‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 7 Discussion and Thoughts

Dave, Neil, and Joanna discuss the lighting controversy and the TV settings you should use to have the best viewing experience

By Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and 1 more

Why Each MLB Playoff Team Will Win the World Series—and Why They Won’t

In the chaos of the MLB playoffs, every team has a chance—however small—to win it all. Here are the reasons both the favorites and the underdogs can advance, and why all but one will ultimately fall.

By Isaac Levy-Rubinett

Broncos-Colts Preview and CFB Picks for Week 6

Austin, Raheem, and Rodger preview the ‘Thursday Night Football’ matchup between the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts before going through this week’s college football schedule and giving their favorite picks, spreads, and totals for Week 6 of the season

By Austin Gayle, Raheem Palmer, and 1 more

Meticulous Self-Destruction: The Cinematic Minefield of ‘Tár’

Through a stunning performance by Cate Blanchett, Todd Field tells a story about modern culture, and what happens when a cult of personality starts to crack

By Adam Nayman