A Wild 48 Hours of Sports, and the White Sox Outlook With Chris Tannehill



The Bulls are finally back as Jason reacts to their preseason opener against the Pelicans (08:37). He discusses why Chicago’s defense will need to step it up without Lonzo Ball, how Ayo Dosunmu looked, and the importance of Dalen Terry. Also, Jason shares his feelings on top NBA draft prospect Victor Wembanyama before giving a shout-out to 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans (28:06). Former producer Chris Tannehill returns to the show to discuss the future of the White Sox now that Tony La Russa has officially retired (35:46).

Host: Jason Goff

Guest: Chris Tannehill

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

