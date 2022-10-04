 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 7 Deep Dive

Mal and Joanna break down the latest drama from the Targaryen family

By Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin
HBO/Ringer illustration


Keep a sharp eye and get ready to dive deep into the seventh episode of House of the Dragon with Mal and Joanna! First, they give their brief overall impressions of this important episode (06:08). Then, they dive into the Dragonpit and go deep into the plot details and analysis of the episode (14:41). Later, they give out the episode’s awards, as well as look into book spoilers and see what they can predict for the future (02:47:43).

If you would like to email Mal and Joanna about the show, you can reach them at hobbitsanddragons@gmail.com.

Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Addition Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In The Ringer-Verse

The Latest

Burning NBA Questions With Zach Lowe

Will the Nets be good? Could the Nuggets be a 1-seed?

By Bill Simmons

Extreme Rules Excitement, the Seth Rollins Push, and Dip’s Rules for Homeowning

Plus, the guys discuss UFC legend Daniel Cormier making his foray into pro wrestling

By Peter Rosenberg

Week 5 NFL Power Rankings: Bills Stay on Top, Eagles Crack the Top Five, and Can the Bucs Still Be Trusted?

Plus, how big is the panic button in Green Bay?

By Jason Goff, Austin Gayle, and 1 more

NBA Betting Preview Part 2: Western Conference

The East Coast Bias boys discuss the Nuggets and Lakers before picking a regression candidate going into the year

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and 1 more

‘WWE Extreme Rules’ Predictions, Plus Better Career: Roman Reigns or Seth Rollins

The guys also discuss the whereabouts of Andrade El Idolo

By Evan Mack

Daniel Jones on the 3-1 Start and Facing the Packers in London

JJ also talks about Luis Severino pitching a brilliant seven innings last night and giving the Yankees some more assurance in the rotation

By John Jastremski