‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 7 Deep Dive



Keep a sharp eye and get ready to dive deep into the seventh episode of House of the Dragon with Mal and Joanna! First, they give their brief overall impressions of this important episode (06:08). Then, they dive into the Dragonpit and go deep into the plot details and analysis of the episode (14:41). Later, they give out the episode’s awards, as well as look into book spoilers and see what they can predict for the future (02:47:43).

