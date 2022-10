This week, Charles Holmes and Justin Sayles sit down to discuss the most seasoned rap veterans still in the game in their “Top 10 Best Rappers Over 40” list (29:40). Later in the show, Charles is joined by Freddie Gibbs to discuss his new album, $oul $old $eparately (1:07:54).

Hosts: Charles Holmes and Justin Sayles

Guest: Freddie Gibbs

Producer: Jade Whaley

Subscribe: Spotify