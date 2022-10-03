NFL Week 4 Takeaways: Nobody Can Stop Mahomes-Kelce, a Questionable Ravens Fourth-Down Call, and the Eagles Are the Best Team in the NFC

Kevin and Lindsay are back to share their takeaways from the Week 4 slate of games, this week joined by James Jones. They discuss how the Chiefs are back on track after their win over the Bucs (1:53), the Packers narrowly escaping a weak Patriots team (9:56), the end of Ravens-Bills (18:37), what the AFC West looks like after the Raiders’ win over the Broncos (26:11), why the Eagles currently look like the best team in the NFC (31:49), and the latest on NFL concussion protocols (51:06), and more.
Host: Kevin Clark
Guests: Lindsay Jones and James Jones
Producer: Richie Bozek
Additional Production Supervision: Conor Nevins
