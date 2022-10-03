 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NFL Week 4 Takeaways: Nobody Can Stop Mahomes-Kelce, a Questionable Ravens Fourth-Down Call, and the Eagles Are the Best Team in the NFC

Kevin and Lindsay also talk about the Packers narrowly escaping a weak Patriots team, the outlook in the AFC West, and the latest on NFL concussion protocols

By Kevin Clark and Lindsay Jones


Kevin and Lindsay are back to share their takeaways from the Week 4 slate of games, this week joined by James Jones. They discuss how the Chiefs are back on track after their win over the Bucs (1:53), the Packers narrowly escaping a weak Patriots team (9:56), the end of Ravens-Bills (18:37), what the AFC West looks like after the Raiders’ win over the Broncos (26:11), why the Eagles currently look like the best team in the NFC (31:49), and the latest on NFL concussion protocols (51:06), and more.

Host: Kevin Clark
Guests: Lindsay Jones and James Jones
Producer: Richie Bozek
Additional Production Supervision: Conor Nevins

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Slow News Day

The Latest

Senate Race Roundup With Joel Payne

Bakari and Joel discuss the outlook of several key Senate races, the crisis of the Black male vote in the Georgia race, and some important gubernatorial races to look out for

By Bakari Sellers

The Dragons Are Too Damn Dark

I love to eat dinner in total darkness: Or, the ‘House of the Dragon’ viewing experience

By Claire McNear

What’s Going on With NFL Offenses?

The NFL’s best, most consistent offenses aren’t being run by Joe Burrow, Tom Brady, or Russell Wilson. Instead, they’re helmed by middle-of-the-pack passers with excellent run games. What does this mean for the rest of the season? And can those star-led teams get back on track?

By Steven Ruiz

Chris Jericho Is the Champion Ring of Honor Needs

Elsewhere, Sami Zayn’s story gets interesting and Masha Slamovich takes Allie Katch to the limit

By Phil Schneider

Manchester City and Arsenal Dominate Their Derbies

Also, Musa and Ryan discuss the tragic events in Indonesia, where almost 200 fans lost their lives at the Kanjuruhan Stadium

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn

49ers-Rams Preview and a Look Ahead to Week 5

JJ and Raheem preview the ‘Monday Night Football’ matchup between the Rams and 49ers and make their picks

By John Jastremski and Raheem Palmer