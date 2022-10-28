‘Potomac’ Episode 3, ‘Salt Lake City’ Episode 5, and ‘Beverly Hills’ Reunion Part 3

Our episode begins with a recap of Season 7, Episode 3 of The Real Housewives of Potomac (2:54) from Rachel Lindsay and Callie Curry. Then, Rachel is joined by Jodi Walker to discuss Season 3, Episode 5 of ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (20:52). Finally, Rachel and Jodi do a deep dive on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12, Reunion Part 3 (49:32).
Host: Rachel Lindsay
Guests: Callie Curry and Jodi Walker
Producers: Devon Manze and Chelsea Stark-Jones
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo
