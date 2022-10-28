 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to Invest and Be Happy When It Feels Like the World Is Falling Apart

Derek and Morgan Housel ask what investing is for, whether making more money really makes us happy, and why so many rich people seem so miserable

By Derek Thompson
AFGHANISTAN-SOCIETY-ECONOMY Photo by LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP via Getty Images


We’re in a moment in world history when a lot of big global paradigms are dying. For decades, Europe was basically peaceful. That paradigm has gone up in smoke. For decades, the relationship between the U.S. and China was one of mutual dependency and growth. That paradigm, I think, is changing rapidly, as the U.S. moves toward a new industrial policy and China shrinks inside a shell of authoritarianism. And for decades, low interest rates shaped the world—the companies that got started, the growth of the Internet, and the ability of governments to run massive deficits. And that paradigm is going away.

So, global markets are a mess right now. And I wanted to bring back one of my favorite writers to talk about it. He is Morgan Housel, a partner at Collaborative Fund and the author of the bestselling book The Psychology of Money. We talk about what happened to the markets in the last 18 months, the legacy of zero-bound interest rates, and inflation—but that’s just maybe the first 10 minutes. The bulk of this episode is about deeper questions. Something like: What’s investing for? Does making more money really make us happy? And why do so many rich people seem so miserable? If you like this episode, please leave us a rating on Spotify or a five-star review on Apple Podcasts. If you don’t like this episode: Tell us why at PlainEnglish@Spotify.com.

Host: Derek Thompson
Guest: Morgan Housel
Producer: Devon Manze

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Plain English

The Latest

The Decade in Lose-Lose Arguments About Kanye West

It’s harder than ever to reckon with Ye’s enduring appeal, with his music seeming so pathetically secondary to his hateful provocations in any other form

By Justin Charity
Play

Viral Horror: What ‘Smile’ Has In Common With ‘The Thing,’ ‘The Ring,’ and Other Cult Classics

With ‘Smile’ being the sleeper hit of this Halloween season, Ringer contributor Adam Nayman digs into some films that have a similar "pass it on" quality

By Adam Nayman

You’re Doing Amazing Sweetie: A Kardashian Recap Show

Amelia and Zack dive into Kourtney’s Las Vegas wedding, Kim’s star-studded Skims icon photo shoot, and some notable show superlatives

By Amelia Wedemeyer

The Corporate Cancellation of Kanye, and Herschel Walker Is Super Duper Pro-Choice

Plus, Van and Rachel talk about Rihanna giving us a tease of new music, and Brittney Griner’s appeal getting denied

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Halloween Streaming Recs, Jacob Elordi’s Elvis, and Katy Perry’s Glitch

Plus, a ‘Beetlejuice’ edition of Cringe Mode

By Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and 1 more

Week 8 Preview: Giants-Seahawks, Packers-Bills, Niners-Rams

The guys make prediction’s for the upcoming slate of games

By Danny Heifetz, Ben Solak, and 1 more